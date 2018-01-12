Ferry on St. Clair River shut down after ice damages dock

9:29 AM, Jan 12, 2018
13 mins ago

DOBBS FERRY, NY - JANUARY 05: A view of the frozen Hudson River on January 5, 2018 in Dobbs Ferry, New York. Extreme low tempratures and wind are expected throghout the weekend in the Northeast. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

Amir Levy
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MARINE CITY, Mich. (AP) - A ferry connecting cities in the U.S. and Canada across the St. Clair River has been shut down indefinitely due to damage by an ice jam to its Canadian dock.

The Times Herald of Port Huron reports owners of the Bluewater Ferry announced the closure Thursday and aren't sure when the ferry connecting Marine City, Michigan, and Sombra, Ontario, will resume operations. Extensive structural damage is reported at the dock.

Rob Dalgety, who owns the ferry with his brother, says contractors planned to assess the damage Friday and determine what steps are needed next. He says traffic on the ferry is typically slow this time of year, though it's used daily by workers crossing the border.

 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top