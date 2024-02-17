FEMA crews go door-to-door aiding those affected by the August 2023 tornadoes

Alonzo Adams/AP FILE - A tornado forms near Banner Road and Praire Circle in El Reno, Okla. on Friday, May 31, 2013. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

FEMA's Disaster Survivor Assistance crews (DSA) go door-to-door helping those affected by the August 24-26 tornado event. Residents impacted could expect a knock at their door if they were in areas affected by the event. Hard hit areas are expected to be visited first including Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, and Livingston counties as well as counties in southeast Michigan.

Crews are helping residents with the federal assistance process. They will be visiting residents, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Their goal is to help residents register for assistance as well as identify and address immediate needs while also referring to other additional support to help in the aftermath of the event.

DSA crews will knock on doors of those who might need assistance and will ask for personal information as well as social security number, annual income, and bank information. Residents are encouraged to always ask for identification before providing crews with personal information. These crews will be wearing a FEMA identification badge with a photo of them on it.

Those who need assistance don't have to wait for crews to come door-to-door. They can apply for assistance through FEMA's digital app or by clicking here.

