Fellow workers donate their paid time off to military wife

Some employees of a local hospital donated their personal time off to help the family of a military service member spend some much-needed time together.

Dawn Sherman is a radiology tech at the Sparrow-Ionia Hospital. Her husband has been deployed to the middle east with the National Guard. Dawn's manager says she had to use up all of her vacation time recently, taking care of her two sick kids. When she came to him and asked if she could take a week of unpaid time off to spend time with her family, Blaine Pierce sprung into action. He sent an e-mail to Sherman's co-workers asking if they would be willing to donate some of their paid time off to her.

Pierce said, "The part that blew me away and really humbled me, the next morning by noon, I had well over 100 hours of PTO donated." Sherman is grateful. She said, "I think that it really speaks to the heart of the people who work in this hospital, that are caring for our community. That they would sacrifice their vacation time to give my family time to spend together."

In total, more than 250 hours were donated, along with cash. Sherman and her family will be spending a week at Disney World when her husband returns from deployment.