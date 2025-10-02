LANSING, Mich. — As the federal government shutdown enters its first week, travelers departing from Lansing's Capital Region International Airport may face disruptions and changes to their plans, especially those heading to national parks.

The shutdown could lead to increased flight delays similar to previous government closures.

National parks across Michigan and the country will be partially closed with limited services.

Travel agents recommend flexibility and preparation for last-minute changes to itineraries.

Local travel experts are advising passengers to prepare for potential complications as federal workers in transportation and park services are furloughed or working without pay.

WATCH: How the federal shutdown impacts travel plans for mid-Michigan residents

Federal shutdown: Lansing travel agent shares advice about potential disruptions in travel

"Be prepared and ready to be flexible and change your plans at the last minute," said Kristin Nelson-Garcia, a local travel agent who works with clients year-round.

Nelson-Garcia told me that previous government shutdowns resulted in increased flight delays, and some families she works with are already considering rescheduling their trips.

"There are people looking to reschedule. I think everyone is playing it by ear right now, so it will be last-minute pivots and plans," Nelson-Garcia said.

The shutdown will particularly affect national parks across the country, including those in Michigan. According to an Interior Department contingency plan, parks will be partially closed with limited services available.

Britt Simmons, one of Nelson-Garcia's clients who plans to visit a national park in January, remains committed to her travel plans despite the uncertainty.

"We would never cancel a trip. I think our path would be to raise awareness and donations," Simmons said.

The National Parks Conservation Association expressed serious concerns about the situation. In a statement, the organization said: "The administration is once again putting our national parks and visitors at risk, effectively directing staff to open park gates and walk away. Visitors may enter, but very few staff will be there to protect the parks or the people inside. It's not just irresponsible, it's dangerous."

The U.S. National Park Service website acknowledges the impact, stating "because of the shutdown, some services may be limited or unavailable."

As travelers navigate these challenges, Nelson-Garcia remains hopeful that the shutdown won't last long.

"But I guess we'll see," Nelson-Garcia said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.