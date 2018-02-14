Federal lawsuit filed against Jackson Co. Sheriff

A former Jackson County Sheriff's Lieutenant has filed a federal lawsuit against Sheriff Steven P. Rand.

Former Lt. Tommy Schuette, says that Sheriff Rand is a bigot, and he believes he's being pushed out of his job because he voiced his concerns.

The full complaint is available on the right side of this article.

Schuette's suit claims Rand insults blacks, women, homosexuals, and Hispanics. Some of those alleged statements include calling a judge a c***, calling African Americans monkeys, and even talking about putting together a pornographic film of a murder.

The lawsuit claims Rand created a hostile work environment for Schuette, harassing him because of a disability. Schuette suffered hearing loss while on the job.

Schuette is requesting more than 75,000 for lost wages.

News 10 reached out to Sheriff Rand, but has not yet heard back. Several county commissioners chose not to comment on pending litigation.