Federal government shutdown begins as Congress fails to reach funding agreement

LANSING, Mich. — Military personnel across Michigan are continuing their duties despite the federal government shutdown that has now officially begun, leaving thousands of service members working without pay.

Military operations will continue during the shutdown, but service members won't receive paychecks.

The National Guard and other military branches in Michigan are among those affected by the shutdown.

Political disagreements over healthcare funding and spending levels have led to an impasse in Washington.

The federal government shutdown is now underway, but critical military operations will continue even as service members face the prospect of missed paychecks.

"Showing up on the weekends, maintenance on vehicles, admin work, and then our annual training in the summer," said Specialist Austin McIntyre, describing his routine duties in the National Guard.

McIntyre has been serving in the National Guard for the past five years and receives federal funding for his service.

"Under channel 32 orders, which is federally funded," McIntyre said.

The shutdown means millions of federal workers, including military personnel like McIntyre, will go without pay until Congress reaches an agreement.

"It is what I signed up for," McIntyre said.

The political impasse in Washington centers around spending disagreements. Republicans have pushed for a short-term continuing resolution that would maintain current spending levels, but the bill requires 60 votes to advance in the Senate. Democrats are using their leverage to advocate for extensions of healthcare tax credits and a reversal of Medicaid cuts.

"We are not going to support a partisan Republican spending bill that continues to gut the health care of everyday Americans," said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

"I don't know where they're saying this is some huge partisan thing. This is something we do fairly routinely," said Senate Majority Leader John Thune.

As the shutdown begins, McIntyre is just one of thousands of service members in Michigan who must find alternative ways to manage financially during this period.

"Just be there for your friends and family. If you can, take care of them," McIntyre said.

Representative Tom Barrett addressed the situation Tuesday afternoon in a social media post, writing: "Members of Congress shouldn't get paid while our federal employees and troops on the frontlines go without."

