Father released after courtroom attack

OKEMOS, Mich. (WSYM) - Randall Margraves, a father of three Nassar survivors, could have been locked up, or fined up to 75-hundred dollars, on a contempt charge after he attacked Larry Nassar in court Friday morning.

However, Judge Janice Cunningham set him free after a brief hearing Friday afternoon.

FOX 47's Alani Letang talked with him earlier after a press conference held at his lawyer's office in Okemos.

"I fell for the Michigan State hype. I was blinded to the fancy degrees hanging on an office wall and I delivered, unintentionally, my three daughters to a demon who had his own twisted and sick agenda for his own demented desires" said Randall Margraves.

Margraves told the judge he didn't know the details of his daughters' abuse until he heard them in court Friday morning.

That's one reason why the judge let him go instead of punishing him for contempt.

"And I look over here and Larry Nassar's shaking his head no like it never happened, who would put themselves through this if it didn't happen. I lost control, I apologize a hundred times," said Margraves.

Judge Cunningham told Margraves, as a parent, she can understand the need for swift justice. Although not the kind of justice that calls for an eye for an eye, or "a tooth for a tooth, that's not what's best for this situation. I don't disagree that as a parent and the victims that you want people held accountable, I don't disagree with that, use the legal system to do it. Use the system of justice that's here," said Hon. Janice K. Cunningham, Eaton County Circuit Court Judge.

And in the courtroom, Hon. Cunningham told Margraves there will be the proper punishment -- for Nassar, not Margraves.

"There is no way this court is going to issue any type of punishment given the circumstances of this case. And my heart does go out to you and your family because of what you've gone through" said Judge Cunningham.

Margraves told the court the last thing he wants to do is cause further pain for his family.

"I'm not here to upstage my daughters, I'm here to help them heal," said Margraves.

The Eaton County prosecuting attorney's office will review a charge request if one is submitted by the county sheriff's department after a complete investigation.

We'll let you know if criminal charges are filed.