Father of Marine killed at Camp Pendleton coping with loss of only son

The father of the U.S. Marine with ties to Michigan, that was killed at Camp Pendleton in California, is mourning the loss of his only son.

Private First Class Ethan Barclay-Weberpal was stabbed to death by another Marine at Camp Pendleton Tuesday.

Barclay-Weberpal grew up in Wisconsin, graduated from Almont High School in Lapeer County, Michigan, before enlisting in the Marine Corps two months later.

The circumstances leading up to the fatal stabbing are still under investigation. The other Marine involved in the stabbing is in custody.

"I was actually driving and his mom called me and told me," Scott Weberpal said. "I was in shock. How could this happen? He’s not off in a war zone. He’s on a base where they are supposed to be training and be safe."

On Tuesday, casualty officers with the Marines were waiting at his house in Whitewater to deliver the official news.

"In the past few years, his faith had grown really strong," Weberpal said. "He was a person who would give his shirt off his back for anybody."

Their bond as father and son was strong too, just like Ethan Barclay-Weberpal's desire to serve his country.

"Knowing what they put you through and what it takes to become a Marine, that ranks up there as one of proudest moments I’ve ever had as a father," Weberpal said.

Weberpal expects his son’s body to return to Wisconsin in the next few days. Funeral arrangements are pending.