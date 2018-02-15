Father of Detroit officer killed in crash talks about his son

The father of a Detroit police officer who was killed during a car crash is talking about his son.

Darren Weathers, was a 25 year old Detroit police officer who died when his patrol car was hit by another vehicle.

The force from the crash caused his patrol car to crash into a metal barrier.

Lewis Weathers, the father of Officer Darren Weathers said, "My son, Darren Weathers, was a very outstanding young man. He loved his country. He served in the military. He served in Afghanistan. He came home. He joined the MP division, he served his state and gave his time to the city of Detroit."

Weathers also said his son loved to protect others and didn't run from danger.

Darren Weathers was a part of the unit on the police force that investigated officers accused of misconduct.

According to Detroit Police Chief James Craig speed was a main factor in Tuesday's crash.