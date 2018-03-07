Father makes his son run to school for being a bully

A father was not happy after his 10-year-old son was kicked off the school bus for three days for being a bully.

Instead of driving his son to school, Bryan Thornhill decided to drive along as his son ran the mile on foot to school.

Bryan Thornhill posted the video online and it has now gone viral.

Thornhill says his son Hayden had been in trouble before and this time he decided to increase the punishment.

His son says that running to school wasn't fun but that he got the punishment he deserved.