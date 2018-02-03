Father apologizes for courtroom attack

OKEMOS, Mich. (WSYM) - The father of three young women abused by Larry Nassar is apologizing for lashing out at Nassar in an Eaton County courtroom.

Randall Margraves said he lost control after hearing his daughters' victim impact statements.

During a press conference Friday night Randall Margraves apologized for his emotional outburst.

Earlier that morning Margraves charged at Larry Nassar.

The father of the victims said he reacted with force after hearing about the abuse his daughters suffered.

“When I had to hear what was said in those statements and I have to look over at Larry Nassar shaking his head, that's when I lost control”, said Margraves.

The angered father said the details from his daughters' statements were hard to bear, prompting his impulse.

“I feel very remorseful, very apologetic, I was embarrassed”, Margraves continued.

Margraves also stated that he was blind-sided by Nassar and regrets trusting him with his children.

“I delivered unintentionally my three daughters to a demon who had his own twisted and sick agenda for his own demented desires”, Margraves explained.