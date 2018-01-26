Fatal accident in Eaton Co. on Friday due to black ice

Friday morning, north of Eaton Rapids, there was a fatal accident where one man was killed.

It happened around 8:46 a.m. on M-99 near the Potterville Highway.

A man driving a pickup truck was ejected and the vehicle rolled over him.

No other vehicles were involved.

The Eaton Co. Sheriff's office says they believe the accident was a result of the pickup truck sliding on black ice.

Next of kin is still being notified, so no name released yet.

There were numerous calls Friday morning of accidents related to black ice.