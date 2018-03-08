Fatal accident closes down Cedar for hours Wednesday night

There was a fatal accident Wednesday night on Cedar Street in Lansing.

It happened about 6:28 p.m. at Cedar and Holmes involving a car and a van.

The car occupants were two females, the van had three occupants.

The driver of the van, a 43-year-old man from Lansing was arrested for operating under the influence. No one else in the van was injured.

A 58-year-old female that was a passenger in the car died at the hospital.

South Cedar Street was shutdown for a number of hours for police to investigate the accident.