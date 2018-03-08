Family buys a 21-year-old box of cereal

Do you check the expiration date on your food? If you don't,you may want to start.

A family in Lakewood, Colorado says they bought a box of Quaker 100% Natural Granola cereal that was 21-years-old.

The Carelse family didn't realize anything was wrong until they sat down and started to eat the cereal. Husband Josiah Carelse took a bite and said the cereal tasted funny.

That's when his wife noticed the box's printed "best buy" date said February 22nd, 1997!

Fortunately, Josiah Carelse is feeling fine and has plans to return the expired box back to Walmart.

A Walmart spokesperson says they are looking into the matter.