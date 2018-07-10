Menu

Families affected by the fire at Meridian Magnesium to receive donations

Posted: 8:28 AM, Jul 10, 2018
Updated: 2018-07-10 14:36:24Z

Donations are also set to be delivered Tuesday morning to the people affected by last May's fire at the Meridian Magnesium Plant in Eaton Rapids.

The fire forced part of the plant to shut down and caused about four million dollars in damage.

LAFCU collected food and toiletries donations all last month to help those out that lost their jobs.

The donations will be delivered to the Meridian Magnesium Plant's workers and their families at the First Baptist Church in Eaton Rapids at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

