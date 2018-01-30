Fallen Marine laid to rest

8:33 AM, Jan 30, 2018
The U.S. Marine with connections to mid-Michigan who was killed at Camp Pendleton earlier this month has been laid to rest.

18-year-old Private First Class Ethan Barclay-Weberpal was buried with full military honors, including a 21-gun salute in Milton, Wisconsin.

The U.S. Marines says Barclay-Weberpal was stabbed to death at the military base by another Marine. No one has been charged at this time, but the other Marine is in custody.

Barclay-Weberpal grew up in Wisconsin, but graduated from Almont High School in Lapeer County last May. He enlisted in the Marines two months later.