Dense Fog Advisory issued February 15 at 11:35AM EST expiring February 15 at 5:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, Van Buren
Dense Fog Advisory issued February 15 at 11:00AM EST expiring February 15 at 5:00PM EST in effect for: Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, Saint Joseph
Flood Advisory issued February 15 at 9:50AM EST expiring February 18 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued February 15 at 9:50AM EST expiring February 16 at 11:49AM EST in effect for: Clinton
Dense Fog Advisory issued February 15 at 8:07AM EST expiring February 15 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Monroe
Ex-university doctor facing porn charges can be released
9:21 AM, Feb 15, 2018
Share Article
DETROIT (AP) - A former University of Michigan doctor charged with child pornography crimes will be released on bond if authorities are satisfied that his mother's home is an appropriate place to keep him on an electronic tether.
Federal prosecutors wanted to keep Mark Hoeltzel (HOELT'-zel) locked up Wednesday. But a judge says she's satisfied that he's not a threat to the public.
The government said Hoeltzel has a history of preying on young girls, including sending romantic text messages to Missouri teens. He's also accused of pretending to be a boy on Facebook.
The University of Michigan fired Hoeltzel after learning that he had a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old patient. He worked at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, before going to Michigan in 2013.