Ex-university doctor facing porn charges can be released

9:21 AM, Feb 15, 2018

DETROIT (AP) - A former University of Michigan doctor charged with child pornography crimes will be released on bond if authorities are satisfied that his mother's home is an appropriate place to keep him on an electronic tether.

Federal prosecutors wanted to keep Mark Hoeltzel (HOELT'-zel) locked up Wednesday. But a judge says she's satisfied that he's not a threat to the public.

The government said Hoeltzel has a history of preying on young girls, including sending romantic text messages to Missouri teens. He's also accused of pretending to be a boy on Facebook.

The University of Michigan fired Hoeltzel after learning that he had a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old patient. He worked at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, before going to Michigan in 2013.

