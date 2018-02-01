Ex-trooper waives key hearing in Detroit teen's death

DETROIT (AP) -  A former Michigan state trooper charged with murder in the death of a Detroit teen has waived a key hearing, moving his case to trial.

Mark Bessner fired his Taser at Damon Grimes while the 15-year-old was riding an all-terrain vehicle on a city street last August. The boy crashed and died.

Bessner waived a hearing Thursday that would have determined whether there was enough evidence to send the case to trial. He's charged with second-degree murder.

Prosecutors say there was no reason for Bessner to fire his Taser, especially from a moving patrol car. Bessner's lawyer says he had to make a "split-second decision." Bessner quit the state police after Grimes' death.

 

