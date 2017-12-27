Ex-trooper charged had other Taser misconduct

ED WHITE, Associated Press
7:38 AM, Dec 27, 2017
4 hours ago

According to records obtained by The Associated Press, Michigan State Police tried but failed to suspend a trooper for his use of a stun gun months before he fired a Taser at a teenager who crashed an all-terrain vehicle and died.

Mark Bessner is charged with murder in the death of 15-year-old Damon Grimes, but it wasn't his only incident involving a Taser.

State police wanted to suspend Bessner for 10 days for firing his Taser twice at a handcuffed man who was running away in 2016. But an arbitrator said there was no "just cause" for discipline.

In 2014, Bessner fired his Taser at a suspect who was handcuffed. He agreed to a five-day suspension, records show, but four days were eventually dropped.

Bessner was charged last week with second-degree murder in the August death of Damon Grimes.

