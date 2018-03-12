Ex-school bus driver gets prison in assault on student

A former northern Michigan school bus driver who pleaded guilty to inappropriately touching a student on his bus has been sentenced to three years in prison.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports 66-year-old Larry Beutler of Buckley apologized in court on Friday before learning his punishment.

He earlier pleaded to two counts of assault with intent to commit sexual penetration.

He was charged in October with second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Beutler worked for Dean Transportation, which provides bus services for Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District, until he was accused in the case.

Investigators say he inappropriately touched a 14-year-old girl while the school bus was parked.

The plea agreement meant that the girl wouldn't be called to testify in the case.