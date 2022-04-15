Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ex-Michigan music professor gets prison on child sex charges

Ex-Professor-Sex Charges
Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - Schembechler Hall on the University of Michigan Campus in Ann Arbor, Mich., is shown May 14, 2021. A former University of Michigan violin professor has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to transporting a girl across states lines for sex. A federal judge who sentenced 69-year-old Stephen Shipps on Thursday, April 14, 2022 also ordered the Ann Arbor man to pay $120,000 in restitution. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Ex-Professor-Sex Charges
Posted at 2:48 PM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 14:48:48-04

DETROIT (AP) — A former University of Michigan violin professor has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to transporting a girl across states lines for sex.

A federal judge who sentenced 69-year-old Stephen Shipps on Thursday also ordered the Ann Arbor man to pay $120,000 in restitution.

Shipps offered an apology and his lawyer had asked for no prison time.

The charges allege that Shipps, who retired in 2019 from the University of Michigan, took a girl across state lines several times in 2002.

His indictment in 2020 came two years after the university placed the longtime professor on paid leave after former students accused him of sexual misconduct while he taught them in the 1970s and 1980s in Nebraska and North Carolina.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!