Ex-emergency medical technician convicted of neglect of duty after baby dies

2:24 PM, Mar 2, 2018

An ex-emergency medical technician has been convicted of neglect of duty after medical response was delayed to a Detroit home where a baby was having trouble breathing. The baby later died.

The Detroit News reports Ann Marie Thomas was convicted Wednesday of the misdemeanor.

She faces up to a year behind bars when sentenced.

Prosecutors say Thomas was parked less than a mile from the home but delayed her response.

Another emergency worker was eventually sent.