Ex-emergency medical technician convicted of neglect of duty after baby dies

File photo of an ambulance.
An ex-emergency medical technician has been convicted of neglect of duty after medical response was delayed to a Detroit home where a baby was having trouble breathing. The baby later died.
The Detroit News reports Ann Marie Thomas was convicted Wednesday of the misdemeanor.
She faces up to a year behind bars when sentenced.
Prosecutors say Thomas was parked less than a mile from the home but delayed her response.
Another emergency worker was eventually sent.