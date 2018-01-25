Ex-emergency manager waives key hearing in Flint water case

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - A former state-appointed emergency manager facing charges in Flint's lead-contaminated water crisis has waived a key hearing in the case.

Gerald Ambrose appeared Thursday in Genesee County District Court and agreed to let the case proceed to Circuit Court, which would handle a trial. He faces charges including conspiracy and misconduct in office.

The Flint Journal reports prosecutors and an attorney for Ambrose didn't specify why the hearing was waived, but it could speed to resolution of the case.

In 2014 and 2015, Flint didn't properly treat corrosive water that was pulled from the Flint River. As a result, lead in old pipes contaminated the water. Ambrose was an emergency manager during that period.

More than a dozen people have been charged in the Flint water investigation.