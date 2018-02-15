Ex-con charged with killing woman whom he met on internet

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A man who was released from a Michigan prison last summer after his fourth parole bid was charged with murder Wednesday in the death of a Flint-area woman.

David Reed moved in with Ranee McKelvey after they met on an online dating site, the Genesee County prosecutor's office said.

McKelvey's body was found Sunday at her Grand Blanc Township home after co-workers were concerned when she didn't appear at her job. Police believe the 53-year-old was asphyxiated, although results from an autopsy were not completed.

"The natural gas line behind the stove had been turned on and the house was filled with gas," the prosecutor's office said in explaining an additional charge of attempted arson. "There were also candles burning, and authorities believe Reed intended to burn the dwelling."

Reed, 47, appeared in court without a lawyer and was returned to jail without bond.

In August, he was released after 10 years in prison for assault with intent to commit great bodily harm and other crimes in Wayne County. It was his fourth attempt to get parole.

Corrections Department spokesman Chris Gautz said he was turned down three times partly because of misconduct in prison. Reed also needed to complete programs to prepare him for release.

Gautz said he chose to take a class about anger management called "Cage Your Rage."