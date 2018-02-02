Evans out for Grizzlies as trade speculation swirls

Cloudy
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 20: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies stands on the court during the first half of a NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on January 20, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
DETROIT (AP) - Tyreke Evans is not with the Memphis Grizzlies for Thursday night's game at Detroit as trade speculation swirls around the veteran guard.
The Grizzlies listed Evans as having an illness, but interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff confirmed before the game that the team isn't likely to play him before the Feb. 8 trade deadline.
Bickerstaff says: "They're involved in conversations, and when those conversations are resolved, a final decision will be made."
Evans, who also missed Wednesday night's game at Indiana, is averaging 19.5 points, five assists and five rebounds this season. The Grizzlies were 18-32 heading into Thursday's game.