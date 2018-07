LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - Residents and businesses at Washington and South are asked to evacuate the area by Lansing Police due to a gas leak.

Ingham County has sent out a traffic alert where drivers should avoid the area as well.

Due to the gas leak, both the north bound and south bound lanes of the 1100 block of South Washington are closed.

Also, South Street east of Washington is closed.

Emergency crews are on site working to fix the problem.

Please avoid the area.