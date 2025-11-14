Essential hunting safety reminders as gun season starts

LANSING, Mich. — Gun season for deer hunting begins Saturday across Michigan, and safety experts are reminding hunters to take proper precautions before heading into the woods.

Wear hunter orange - Use as much orange clothing as possible to stay visible to other hunters.

Know your target - Always identify what you're shooting at and what's behind it before firing.

Share your location - Tell someone where you're hunting in case of emergency.

Don Waskiewicz has been hunting for decades and is preparing for his annual deer hunting trip to northern Michigan.

"I'm heading to northern Michigan; we're going to be hunting just south of Grayling," Waskiewicz said.

For Waskiewicz, the opening weekend of gun season is a tradition that includes watching "Escanaba in da Moonlight" the night before.

"The big hunt is opening day rifle. We have our rituals we watch Escanaba in da moonlight tomorrow night," he said.

While Waskiewicz has been bow hunting all season, gun season requires additional safety measures. The Department of Natural Resources recommends hunters wear as much orange as possible during gun season to increase visibility among other hunters.

"I wear all the appropriate colors, wear my hunter orange. I walk in with headlamps and walk out with headlamps. I'm aware of the hunters in my area," Waskiewicz said.

Hunting safety expert Michael Kraft emphasizes several key safety practices for gun season.

"The biggest thing is hunter orange. Make sure you've taken your gun to the range or you've cited it in. Make sure you know what's behind what you're shooting at," Kraft said.

Kraft is a veteran who helps other veterans at Camp Liberty hunt for the first time. He ensures all safety protocols are followed during these hunting experiences.

"We take them to the range, make sure they shoot properly, make sure they have the right gear, then we take them out and make sure everything is safe," he said.

Kraft stresses that hunters should keep guns pointed in a safe direction at all times and inform someone of their hunting location in case of an accident.

"With firearm season you get many more hunters out there and it's bullets," Kraft said.

Waskiewicz emphasizes the importance of taking proper safety precautions to ensure an enjoyable hunting experience.

"No one wants to have a hunt ruined because they got hurt. You know whether it's falling out of a tree, I mean I wear a safety line. I do everything that we should do," he said.

More safety tips from the DNR can be found here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

