ESPN reports MSU player under investigation

A new ESPN 'Outside the Lines' report published late Thursday night claims a current freshman on the Michigan State University men's basketball team is under investigation for criminal sexual conduct, and has been for a while.

The report identifies the player as Brock Washington, who is alleged to have been under investigation since the start of the fall semester.

According to the ESPN report, Washington is named as the lone suspect in an alleged assault last August, when a female student reported to Michigan State University Police that Washington forcibly groped her without permission.

ESPN says campus police classified the alleged assault as fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The ESPN report claims after an investigation police forwarded their findings to the Ingham County prosecutor back in December.

According to the report, the prosecutor's office is currently in the process of determining whether or not to file formal charges against Washington.

ESPN says it reached out to MSU about the alleged incident and made a request to release the police report.

In the ESPN report MSU spokesperson John Truscott responded saying quote, "we don't have access to police reports, nor does the police department inform anyone of actions such as this."

But as part of a 2015 resolution agreement with the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights, MSU police officials are required to inform university officials of such reports, and do so promptly.

FOX 47 has reached out to both the Ingham County prosecutor's office and Michigan State University for comments on the ESPN report and the allegations against Washington.

We are also planning to ask the MSU Board of Trustees about this at it's regularly scheduled meeting.