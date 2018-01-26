ESPN report accuses MSU Athletic Dept. of covering up sex assaults

Sports television giant ESPN released an article Friday afternoon, prior to their "Outside The Lines" special that airs Friday night, stating that "Michigan State secrets extend far beyond Larry Nassar case."

Some would call this report a bombshell, outlining several years of misconduct at MSU in regards to protecting the athletic department. They wrote, "University officials have not always been transparent, and often put the school's reputation above the need to give fair treatment to those reporting sexual violence and to the alleged perpetrators."

The article did not just focus on gymnastics or Larry Nassar, but pointed out incidents involving the football and basketball programs as well.

Michigan State's Athletic Director, Mark Hollis, resigned Friday, according to ESPN, two days after they asked MSU Spokesman Jason Cody for interviews regarding "Outside The Lines." Cody told ESPN, "Over the past several years, we have dedicated significant new resources to strengthening our efforts to combat sexual violence. Every day, people across campus are working diligently on this critical issue. We acknowledge, however, that we have sometimes fallen short of our goal and the expectations of others. It is clear more needs to be done, and we are using every resource available to get better."

ESPN has even discovered that MSU has not yet sent all of the records that they've asked for.

And multiple well-known athletes have been involved in sexual assault cases that were protected by the university.

