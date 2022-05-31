EPA awards Michigan $281,000 to support water quality, safe beach recreation

CHICAGO, Ill. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will award a $281,000 grant to the state of Michigan to develop and implement a beach monitoring and notification program.

The EPA made the announcement Tuesday.

Under the Beaches Environmental Assessment and Coastal Health (BEACH) Act, the EPA awards grants to eligible state, territorial and tribal applicants to help them and their local government partners monitor water quality at coastal and Great Lakes beaches.

Since 2002, the EPA’s partners nationwide have used nearly $206 million in BEACH Act grants to protect the public by monitoring beaches for bacteria, maintain and operating public notification systems, identifying local pollution sources and reporting results to the EPA.

When bacteria levels are too high for safe swimming, these agencies notify the public by posting beach warnings or closing the beach.

The EPA’s most recent Beach Report found that beaches on U.S. coasts and along the Great Lakes were open and safe for swimming 92% of the time in 2020.

To check on the latest closings and advisories at certain beaches, contact the relevant state, tribal or territorial beach program listed here.

