Enrollment starts for Detroit youth summer jobs program

DETROIT (AP) - Enrollment has started for Detroit teens and young adults seeking summer jobs.

The city said Wednesday that its Grow Detroit's Young Talent program is looking to employ 8,000 youth between the ages of 14 and 24.

The application process ends March 17. Applicants will be screened. Employers will have an opportunity to interview candidates at career fairs during May and June. Jobs will be available starting in July.

Area companies and foundations are encouraged to provide funding and work experience. More than 8,100 youth were employed last year for six weeks at more than 650 work sites through 230 employers.

Last year, $9.2 million was raised for the program. This year's goal is $11 million and will cover the raise in minimum wage and additional staff.