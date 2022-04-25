'Enough is enough:' Friends, family gather for Patrick Lyoya's funeral

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It has been 18 days since Patrick Lyoya was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer during a struggle following a traffic stop.

Family and friends gathered Friday to say their final goodbyes to Patrick Lyoya at his funeral.

Watch Patrick Lyoya's funeral



Patrick’s funeral was open to the public.

The Lyoya family arrived at the funeral around 9:30 a.m, along with members of the Congolese community, and the service started just before 12 p.m.

The family has arrived for the funeral of Patrick Lyoya. Members of the Congolese community are with them. // @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/vqRKz54fkK — Lauren Edwards (@LaurenEdwardsTV) April 22, 2022

In the last 2 1/2 weeks, Lyoya's death has garnered national attention and the attention of community members and civil rights activists in West Michigan.

Bishop Dennis J. McMurray, senior pastor at Renaissance Church of God in Christ, presided over the service on Friday.

Civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy. He also offered to cover the funeral expenses.

“To add insult to the injury, they’re telling this family that they will not release the name of the one responsible for this death. Talking about we won’t release the name until he is charged. Every time a young Black man or woman is arrested in this town, you put their name all over the news. Every time we’re suspected of something, you put our name out there. How dare you hold the name of the man that killed this man. We want his name!” Sharpton said during the eulogy.

'Enough is enough'

“You’re going to take your gun out of your holster and take his life, his children’s father, about some car tags? And you thought we wouldn’t come from all over the world and let you know that enough is enough?” said Rev. Sharpton while delivering the eulogy.

Watch Rev. Sharpton's full eulogy:

Reverend Al Sharpton delivers eulogy at Patrick Lyoya’s funeral

Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence spoke at the funeral.

“This is personal to me,” said Rep. Lawrence.

Lawrence is Michigan’s only member of Congress of African descent. Rep. Lawrence honored the Lyoya family during her speech, proclaiming Patrick as an “American of great distinction.”

Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence

“I, Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence, do hereby proclaim that Patrick is an American of great distinction, whose life and legacy will not be forgotten.”

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, Commissioner Robert Womack and Reverend De-Ves Toon, National Action Network field director, also spoke at the funeral.

Watch Ben Crump's full speech:

Ben Crump speaks at Patrick Lyoya's funeral

“We are all here today, for only one reason: to support you, let you know we love you, to honor, salute and celebrate the life of your son, the dance instructor, the leader of your family, the next in line. We are here to honor and celebrate 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya,” said Commissioner Robert Womack to Patrick’s parents.

Commissioner Robert Womack speaks at Patrick Lyoya’s funeral

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist joined mourners at the funeral in Grand Rapids.

Lt Gov Garlin Gilchrist is in attendance for the funeral of Patrick Lyoya.// @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/kXAmBF3XQZ — Lauren Edwards (@LaurenEdwardsTV) April 22, 2022

Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss and City Manager Mark Washington both attended Lyoya’s funeral as well.

While the funeral was open to the public, masks were required to attend the memorial service.

Patrick was laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery on Clyde Park following the service at the church.

