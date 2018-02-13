Engler says MSU wants to return to mediation in Nassar lawsuits; wants Izzo & Dantonio to be allowed

FOX 47 has obtained an email sent by Michigan State University interim president John Engler to students, staff and alumni regarding the Larry Nassar lawsuits and the various sexual-assault investigations centered on the University. In it, Engler says MSU wants to return to mediation with the women suing the University, USA Gymnastics, Twistars and others over Nassar's abuse.

While the investigations are ongoing, activity in lawsuits representing well over 100 survivors continues to move forward. I’m following the progress closely as we work to return to mediation and, I fervently hope, a just resolution that helps the survivors bring some closure to this horrific chapter in their lives.

Engler also addresses the ESPN report accusing Michigan State's football and basketball programs of covering up sexual assaults by athletes. He calls the report "sensationalized" for using Nassar's photo alongside basketball coach Tom Izzo and football coach Mark Dantonio. he says the University is looking into the allegations made in the report and says the coaches have been asked not to comment. He hopes that decision will be reversed soon:

The coaches were asked to refrain from comment while the reports were examined. That has been a burden that must be lifted. I hope that MSU can soon respond in full and affirm the integrity and probity that has been the hallmark of these two respected coaches.

Engler goes on to list the investigations being conducted into the Nassar scandal and says the University handed over roughly 45,000 pages of documents to the special counsel investigating on behalf of the Attorney General's office. The email was sent before the MSU Faculty Senate held its no-confidence vote regarding the Board of Trustees. FOX 47 and fox47news.com will continue to keep you updated on the crisis on campus.