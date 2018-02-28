Engler: Don't Protest at Richard Spencer Event

White supremacist Richard Spencer will speak on the campus of MSU next week.
On Tuesday, MSU Interim President John Engler asked students not to protest at the event. He said protests and attention is exactly what Spencer wants.
Engler wants to avoid a potentially violent situation like the one in Charlottesville over the summer. MSU initially denied Spencer's request to rent space on campus, but Spencer sued for violating his free speech rights-- and won.
As part of the settlement-- he'll speak next Monday at the Livestock Pavilion. Engler said staying away will actually be the most humiliating for Spencer.
"It's not a legitimate debate. He may have a first amendment right to spew what he spews, but we don't have to listen to it. and we sure as heck don't have to validate it by suggesting his appearance is troubling. His appearance is what it is, but don't go there."
Instead of protesting, Engler is urging students to attend other events scheduled that night an East Lansing church is hosting a "celebration of diversity festival" at the same time.