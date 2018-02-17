Engler blasts ESPN over new report

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - "Well, there was a leaked report that ESPN reported on. Well, I think like their other reporting it's incomplete," said MSU Interim President MSU John Engler.

Engler said he is blasting an ESPN report naming an MSU freshman basketball player in an alleged sex assault investigation.

The ESPN report stated the player is being investigated for fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. Engler told News 10 that ESPN released the story too early. He said the network is being irresponsible because it doesn't even have a copy of the police report.

"The sad thing is, I think we should, as a Michigan State community to apologize to this young man and this family who's been named, without at least in that report any reports of any wrongdoing. There was a report of allegations," said Engler.

We have put in a Freedom of Information Act request for any police reports made. Regarding the sexual assault claims against Washington.