Engler asks MSU employees to preserve documents related to investigation

Michigan State University's interim president, John Engler, released a memo to all university employees Monday asking them to preserve any documents related to the "Larry Nassar matter and related incidents."

He requests that employees, "exercise the utmost caution not to dispose of any document, record, or electronically stored information that could reasonably be relevant to the pending inquiries or any other investigation that involves allegations of sexual abuse or misconduct."

He also asks anyone who has questions, or who knows someone who violated that policy to inform the Office of the General Counsel.

Earlier in the memo Engler mentions the controversy at MSU, and says "I will do everything in my power to fix the broken systems that allowed this to happen."

Engler was appointed to the interim position after Lou Anna K. Simon resigned.