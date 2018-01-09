Endangered Missing Advisory: 2-year-old Denver Statton

Police in River Rouge are searching for 2-year-old Denver Statton after he was taken by his father Monday morning.

His father, Steven Miracle, does not have custody of the boy and was visiting his son at a home on Pine Street and spent the night.

Monday morning, Miracle left with the child and stole a car from the residence.

The car is a 2001 silver Ford Taurus with the license plate number DND5072.

At this time, police are not issuing an AMBER Alert because there were no direct threats made to harm the child.

This is also not considered an abduction, because the non-custodial father was an invited member of the home.

Due to the nature of the relationship and age of child, an Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued.

If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911 or the River Rouge Police at 313-842-8700 Ext #5.