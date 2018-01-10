Emaciated Dog Left on the Side of the Road to Die Alone- Reward Offered

In the morning hours of Saturday, January 6th, a Lansing Township Police Officer noticed a dog on the side of the road near W Kalamazoo St and Rosemary Ave. An Officer from Ingham County Animal Control was dispatched to that location and found an extremely emaciated dog dead in the snow bank on a remote section of road. The dog had already perished in the bitter cold.

Animal Cruelty Investigator Jodi LeBombard was called to the scene, and recalls the horrific nature of this dog’s death. “This dog died alone and cold, starving on the side of the road without even the energy to make it over a snow bank without collapsing. There is no excuse for the lack of care. We live in one of the most fortunate areas with resources available for pet owners in need.” Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter has a Pet Food Bank available to provide animal owners in need food and low cost supplies to help get through hard times. Local partner Capital Area Humane Society also has programs for low income pet owners to access needed veterinary care.

Michigan State University performed an examination that concluded the poor animal died of long term starvation. He was an unaltered male dog, probably a mix breed of Labrador retriever or pointer and was brown in color. He was found wearing a flea collar, and red nylon collar with a broken off piece of chain attached. Officer LeBombard went on to say “Any help identifying this dog, and the people who forced him to have such a horrific end, would be greatly appreciated. Your tip could be crucial in solving this case.”

A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the conviction of the individual responsible. Any information could be helpful in bringing justice. It may be too late to help this poor soul, but whoever is responsible should be held accountable in a court of law.

To report information regarding this case, please contact Animal Control at 517-676-8370 ext1, the anonymous tip line at 517-676-8376, or by email at reportanimalcruelty@ingham.org. If you are a pet owner in need, contact the ICAC Outreach Center for Pet Food Bank details at 517-367-0676, or Capital Area Humane Society for veterinary assistance at 517-908-0756.