Elon Musk tweets fixing Flint homes with lead-tainted water

Fair
HI: 91°
LO: 70°
SUN VALLEY, ID - JULY 07: Elon Musk, CEO and CTO of SpaceX, CEO and product architect of Tesla Motors, and chairman of SolarCity, attends the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 7, 2015 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Many of the worlds wealthiest and most powerful business people from media, finance, and technology attend the annual week-long conference which is in its 33nd year. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Residents in Flint whose homes still may need new water lines due to lead contamination may have a new benefactor in Elon Musk.
The tech billionaire caused a stir on Twitter Wednesday, tweeting Wednesday that he was committing to "fund fixing the water in any house" with contamination above federal levels.
Musk later acknowledged in another tweet that most Flint homes have safe water and said he would organize an effort to add filters to houses that need them.
Lead leached from old pipes after the city began using the Flint River in 2014 without adding corrosion-control chemicals. Flint returned in 2015 to Detroit's water system.
Thousands of water lines have been replaced and two years of testing has shown home water levels are below the federal action level for lead.
A spokeswoman for Flint's mayor told The Associated Press Wednesday that the city has not been contacted by Musk.