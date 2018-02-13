Elevated copper found in offices, jail water

Officials say they're taking precautions after elevated levels of copper were found in a mid-Michigan county's buildings, including the jail.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth says in a statement Tuesday that he was notified last week about the test results for his office, the county jail and other county building in Mason. He says the elevated copper levels have been "monitored for some time."

Wriggelsworth says that as a precaution workers are adjusting drinking fountains in all areas including cells to allow water to run and help reduce copper levels. Notices have been posted and deputies have been notifying inmates about the water.

Wriggelsworth says his office is using "an over-abundance of caution," since high exposure could cause gastrointestinal discomfort.