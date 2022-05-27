Electric vehicle charging stations to be installed throughout Michigan state parks

HOLLAND, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer unveiled a new project to make electric vehicles more accessible in Michigan on Thursday. More than 30 electric vehicle charging stations will be installed throughout state parks this summer.

The project was unveiled at Holland State Park. The charging stations are being made by Rivian, an electric vehicle manufacturer located in Plymouth. Rivian will pay for the cost of installation, as well as the upkeep of the stations. The company also plans to make them available for free to drivers for at least the next ten years.

The choice of installing the stations in state parks was to make using electric vehicles more accessible to Michigan drivers. “Our brand is all about adventure, getting out and exploring the world,” said Trent Warnky, Senior Director of Energy and Charging for Rivian. “State parks are a great fit for our brand and our waypoint chargers, so for us it’s a no brainer.”

Consumers Energy will also assist in the process of the installations. The stations are part of Governor Whitmer’s “My Healthy Climate” plan. “As we think about how to protect our beautiful state, think about how more people have access to enjoy this great state and how we lead when it comes to problem solving and tackling climate change,” said Governor Whitmer.

The electric vehicle charging stations will start being installed in June.

