Election to replace convicted Michigan state senator set

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The special election to replace a Michigan state senator convicted of theft has been set.

Gov. Rick Snyder said Monday that residents of Michigan's 2nd Senate District can vote during a special primary election on Aug. 7 and a general election on Nov. 6 — the same days as regularly scheduled elections. The deadline to file for candidacy is April 24.

Earlier this month, former Sen. Bert Johnson resigned after pleading guilty in federal court to conspiring to steal money. The Democrat from Highland Park was convicted of funneling $23,000 to a no-show employee on the state payroll. He will be sentenced in August.