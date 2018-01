There's a new effort underway Tuesday aimed at preventing wrong way and often deadly crashes on Michigan roads.

M-DOT is planning to lower the height of wrong-way signs and make them more reflective.

By doing this, they hope it will be tougher for a driver to enter a freeway going the wrong direction.

M-DOT is also working on a notification system that could alert drivers going the wrong-way and the drivers around them by putting an electronic message up on the signs.