Effects Of Flooding Far From Over

Wind Advisory issued February 25 at 8:23AM EST expiring February 25 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, Saint Joseph
Flood Warning issued February 25 at 6:20AM EST expiring February 26 at 6:19AM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph
Flood Warning issued February 25 at 4:21AM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 25 at 4:21AM EST expiring February 26 at 8:30PM EST in effect for: Bay, Saginaw
Flood Warning issued February 25 at 4:21AM EST expiring February 27 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Saginaw, Shiawassee
Wind Advisory issued February 25 at 3:04AM EST expiring February 25 at 2:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clare, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, Ottawa, Van Buren
Wind Advisory issued February 25 at 2:28AM EST expiring February 25 at 5:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Huron, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Tuscola
Wind Advisory issued February 25 at 2:28AM EST expiring February 25 at 2:00PM EST in effect for: Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saint Clair, Shiawassee, Washtenaw, Wayne
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 9:57PM EST expiring February 25 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 9:57PM EST expiring February 28 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Eaton
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 9:57PM EST expiring February 28 at 10:30PM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:57PM EST expiring February 25 at 9:56PM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 9:57PM EST expiring February 25 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Gratiot
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 9:57PM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 9:57PM EST expiring February 26 at 7:30AM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:57PM EST expiring February 25 at 9:56PM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 9:57PM EST expiring February 26 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:43PM EST expiring February 28 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:43PM EST expiring February 27 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Jackson
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:43PM EST expiring February 26 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:43PM EST expiring February 26 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:43PM EST expiring February 27 at 11:00AM EST in effect for: Barry
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:43PM EST expiring February 27 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:43PM EST expiring February 25 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:43PM EST expiring February 28 at 3:00AM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:43PM EST expiring February 27 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:43PM EST expiring February 27 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring February 26 at 8:30PM EST in effect for: Bay, Saginaw
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring February 26 at 8:30PM EST in effect for: Bay, Saginaw
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring February 27 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Saginaw, Shiawassee
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring February 27 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Saginaw, Shiawassee
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 3:16PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 3:16PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 12:07PM EST expiring February 26 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 12:07PM EST expiring February 25 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 12:07PM EST expiring February 26 at 7:30AM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 12:07PM EST expiring February 26 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 12:07PM EST expiring February 25 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 12:07PM EST expiring February 26 at 7:30AM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 11:20AM EST expiring February 25 at 11:19AM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 11:20AM EST expiring February 25 at 11:19AM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring February 28 at 10:30PM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring February 25 at 10:58PM EST in effect for: Eaton
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring February 28 at 10:30PM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring February 26 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton, Eaton
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring February 25 at 10:58PM EST in effect for: Eaton
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring February 26 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton, Eaton
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:53AM EST expiring February 26 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Saginaw, Shiawassee
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:53AM EST expiring February 26 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Saginaw
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:53AM EST expiring February 26 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Saginaw
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:53AM EST expiring February 26 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Saginaw, Shiawassee
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 27 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 25 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 26 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 27 at 5:00PM EST in effect for: Barry
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 27 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 25 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 28 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 26 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 26 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 27 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 28 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Jackson
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 28 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 27 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 27 at 5:00PM EST in effect for: Barry
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 27 at 9:00PM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 28 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Jackson
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 26 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 27 at 9:00PM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued February 23 at 10:01PM EST expiring February 26 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton, Eaton
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 10:24AM EST expiring February 26 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Advisory issued February 18 at 10:21PM EST expiring February 25 at 12:30PM EST in effect for: Eaton
Update: Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley, State Senator Curtis Hertel Jr., and several others toured flooded areas to assess the damage Friday.
They have vowed to work together to help the area recover from the flooding, in the weeks and months to come.
Mayor Schor says there will be volunteers out in neighborhoods Saturday to help people figure things out.
Even as the floodwaters are starting to recede the city of Lansing, still under a state of emergency tonight. Authorities in Lansing township are urging home and business owners not to go back inside because of safety hazards. Some neighborhoods like Urbandale are starting to lose water, but not all have been so lucky. FOX 47's Marcus Dash has the story.
"There is so much water that is actually coming into the windows that it's gushing in so basically I am trying to keep up with it," said John Pavik.
John Pavlik's home is pretty much sitting on an island with nothing but water around. He has been pumping the water on and off for almost a whole day.
The water currently sits at six to eight inches in his basement and that's with the pumps.
"if I would stop the pumps I think in about few hours it would come right up to grade it would fill the basement totally like it did in 75"
Pavlik is renting this house out. He's hopeful that the water will recede and he can get the damages taken care of as fast as possible, so his tenants can return.
"I think we can do a quick turnaround and get the hot water turned back on and get the heat, and I think we can bring them back the first of the week," said Pavlik.
About five evacuees have taken up residence at the Red Cross shelter at the Letts community center on Kalamazoo street.
The Red Cross says they still don't know how long they're going to stay, but they are still welcoming in evacuees.