Effects Of Flooding Far From Over

Update: Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley, State Senator Curtis Hertel Jr., and several others toured flooded areas to assess the damage Friday.

They have vowed to work together to help the area recover from the flooding, in the weeks and months to come.

Mayor Schor says there will be volunteers out in neighborhoods Saturday to help people figure things out.

Even as the floodwaters are starting to recede the city of Lansing, still under a state of emergency tonight. Authorities in Lansing township are urging home and business owners not to go back inside because of safety hazards. Some neighborhoods like Urbandale are starting to lose water, but not all have been so lucky. FOX 47's Marcus Dash has the story.

"There is so much water that is actually coming into the windows that it's gushing in so basically I am trying to keep up with it," said John Pavik.

John Pavlik's home is pretty much sitting on an island with nothing but water around.

He has been pumping the water on and off for almost a whole day.

The water currently sits at six to eight inches in his basement and that's with the pumps.

"if I would stop the pumps I think in about few hours it would come right up to grade it would fill the basement totally like it did in 75"

Pavlik is renting this house out. He's hopeful that the water will recede and he can get the damages taken care of as fast as possible, so his tenants can return.

"I think we can do a quick turnaround and get the hot water turned back on and get the heat, and I think we can bring them back the first of the week," said Pavlik.

About five evacuees have taken up residence at the Red Cross shelter at the Letts community center on Kalamazoo street.

The Red Cross says they still don't know how long they're going to stay, but they are still welcoming in evacuees.