Ebay kicks off Retail Revival program

Ebay is kicking off its 'retail revival program' with the city of Lansing. Small businesses will soon be getting a boost in sales globally all thanks to the transformational program.

The program will help small, local businesses grow and thrive on a global scale.

Ebay's technology and reach will help more than 50 businesses and retailers participating in the program sell their products online all over the world.

The program is a 12-month partnership and was announced on August 10th. Lansing is the second city in the program after Akron, Ohio.

The businesses that have signed on have sold products to customers in all 50 states, plus 51 countries.

They'll get training and one-on-one coaching to help them succeed and expand.

Mayor Andy Schor, Senator Debbie Stabenow and Ebay representatives will be giving remarks at Cooley Law School Stadium at 9 AM Wednesday.