Eaton Rapids stations selling cheapest gas in America

According to the website Gasbuddy.com- two Eaton Rapids gas stations have the lowest gas prices in the country.

The Family Fare and the Admiral, both on Main Street, were selling gas at $1.94 per gallon Tuesday morning.

"At the present time, these gas prices represent the lowest in the United States" said Patrick Dehaan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at Gasbuddy.com. "The stations are prices well under cost and there is no guarantee how long the rivalry will last between the stations."

As of noon Tuesday, a station in Weimar, Texas started selling gas at $1.94 per gallon, and a Fort Worth Station started selling gas for $1.99. Dehaan said the four stations were the only ones in the country selling gas at under $2.00 per gallon.