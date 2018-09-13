Eaton Rapids McDonald's foils attempted robbery

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WSYM) - At approximately 1:30 in the morning on Thursday, there was an attempted robbery at a local fast food restaurant.

The McDonald's at 2775 Eaton Rapids Rd. filed an attempted robbery complaint.

The employees there said that a man came in through a back door as an employee was leaving.

Once he was inside the building, he demanded cash.

There was a struggle when he was confronted by another employee.

Then the suspect took off.

He is described as a heavy set, black male about 25-35 years old.

Employees did not report seeing a weapon.

Police say that no one was injured in the incident.

If anyone has any information, they should contact the Ingham County Sheriff's office at 517-676-8251.