Eaton Rapids man dead after crashing into ditch

LANSING, Mich. — A 44-year-old man from Eaton Rapids is dead after crashing into a ditch in Onondaga Township early Thursday morning.

According to the Ingham County Sheriff's Office, the man was driving on Kinneville Rd. when he missed a curve and crashed into a ditch.

He was pronounced dead at the scene when deputies arrived.

Deputies are still investigating the crash.

