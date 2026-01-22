Eaton Rapids man, 27, dies in single-vehicle crash in Ingham County

A 27-year-old Eaton Rapids man died in a single-vehicle crash in Ingham County on Wednesday afternoon.

Michigan State Police said the man was driving a pickup truck on Howell Road near Kane Road in White Oak Township when he lost control of the vehicle.

The truck left the road, hit a ditch and struck a tree, according to police.

Fire crews pulled the driver from the wreckage, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash. Investigators believe weather conditions and speed contributed to the incident.

Police were assisted on scene by personnel from the Northeast Ingham Emergency Service Authority.

