Eaton County prosecutor announces run for Michigan Attorney General

DOUG LLOYD RUNS FOR MI AG

Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd has announced his candidacy for Michigan attorney general.

Lloyd made the announcement Tuesday on his campaign website, where he highlighted his extensive experience in law enforcement.

"For the past 26 years, I have been honored to protect and serve Eaton County as Prosecuting Attorney. This remains my top priority, which is why I am pleased to announce my plans to run for Michigan Attorney General. I'm committed to delivering the public safety and fiscal accountability Michigan deserves," Lloyd said.

Lloyd has served as the Eaton County Prosecutor for more than two decades, building his career in public service and law enforcement.

The Michigan Attorney General serves as the state's chief legal officer, responsible for protecting consumers, enforcing laws, and representing the state in legal matters.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

